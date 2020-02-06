Museum hosts Gospel program Friday for Black History Month

The Laurens County Museum will celebrate African-American History Month with a concert of gospel music this Friday evening, Feb. 7, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the museum’s Witherspoon Building, 116 South Public Square in Laurens.

Featured groups for the “Give from the Heart Gospel Program” include The Tamesa Young Project from Greenville, The Gospel Eagles from Greenwood, local favorite Tabby Brown Taylor, and MC Andre Tate (AKA Mr. Quartet).

“When many African-American communities migrated from rural to urban life during the first half of the twentieth century, they brought their worship culture with them,” said Laurens County Museum Association Board President Carolyn Shortt. “The development of gospel echoed through the single-room churches of the agrarian South, and there is a serious parallel between music, history and the museum.”

Shortt has emphasized throughout her term as president that the Laurens County Museum represents the history of all people, and this is the first time the museum has offered a gospel music program.

A $5 donation is asked of all who attend, and donations and sponsorships are also welcomed.

The Laurens County Museum Association is continually offering events to the community and also continuing with renovations in hopes of eventually moving all its displays and artifacts into the Witherspoon Building.

The doors for the gospel concert open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

For more information or to be a sponsor of the Give from the Heart Gospel Program, please contact program coordinator Jaselyn Jennings at (864)497-7543 or missjasey@icloud.com, or Carolyn Shortt at (864)923-1024 or cshortt@laurens55.org.

Among the many renovations currently underway is the installation of an elevator which will make all three floors of the museum usable. Programs for school groups will be offered on the first two floors, and The Magnolia Room, the catering event space upstairs, will finally be more accessible for everyone, Shortt said. .

The museum recently hosted local legislators and U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan as it presented its future plans.