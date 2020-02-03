Laurens, South Carolina

Oscar Jesse Bolt, Jr., 86, of 254 Dixon Road and husband of the late Nell Dean Stamy Bolt, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020, at his home.

Born in Laurens, he was the son of the late Oscar Jesse Bolt, Sr. and Minnie Lee Pitts Bolt. Mr. Bolt was employed with Laurens Glass for forty-five years and retired with New Horizon. A SC Army National Guard veteran, he attended Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church and loved to farm.

He is survived by: daughter, Pamela Bolt Mitchell of Laurens; sisters, Dorothy Jean B. Jones of Taylors and Mary Emma B. Tollison of Laurens; grandchildren, Christopher Shawn Wooten and Nicholas Brent Wooten; great grandchildren, Breanna K. Simmons and Trinity Wadsworth; great-great grandchild, Zeke Boozer; and a special friend, Frances Rice of Fountain Inn.

In addition to his wife and parents, he is predeceased by a daughter, Vickie Annette Steadings Wooten and a granddaughter, Amanda Shay Wadsworth.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 7, 2020, at Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Alex D. Henderson and Rev. James K. Hamilton with burial to follow in Westview Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Laurens County, P.O. Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.