Laurens, South Carolina

James Lee “Jim” Simpson, 78, of 402 Forest Drive and husband of 59 years to Ellen Davis Simpson passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 at NHC of Laurens.

Born in Laurens, he was a son of the late Col. C. Frank Simpson, Ret. And Gladys “Jap” Lee Miller Simpson. Mr. Simpson was the third generation owner of Simpson Floral Gardens and was a forty-year member of the SC Floral Association. A member of First United Methodist Church, Jim was a Mason and member of Palmetto Lodge #19 and was a Hejaz Shriner. He was a former city councilman and a volunteer fireman

In addition to his wife, he is survived by: children, Jane Simpson of Laurens and Steve Simpson (Debbie) of Laurens; brothers, William A. “Bill” Simpson (Karen) of Piedmont and Frank C. Simpson (Susan) of Lawrenceville, GA; grandchildren, Drew Holliday (Kate) of North Augusta, Jordan Holliday of Laurens and Davis Simpson of Laurens; and a great-grandchild, Nora Ann Holliday.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by brothers, Robert C. Simpson and John Michael Simpson.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at First United Methodist Church conducted by Rev. Bev. T. Kennedy, Jr. and Rev. Allie McNider. Burial will follow in Laurens City Cemetery with Masonic Rites.

The family will be at the home and will receive friends in the church fellowship hall one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 244 W. Main St., Laurens, SC 29360 or to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 950 W. Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.