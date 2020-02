Snowfall in areas of the Upstate has resulted in the cancellation of some athletic events scheduled for tonight, including the Region 1-5A basketball games between Laurens District High and Easley.

From Laurens District High Athletic Director Tommy Spires:

“Due to weather conditions in Pickens County and schools letting out early, the (LDHS) varsity basketball game (at Easley) has been canceled for tonight. A makeup date will be announced later.”