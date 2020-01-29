Raider wrestling vying for region title

A pair of victories this past Thursday night in a quad meet in Greenwood left the Laurens District High School wrestling team with a shot to win the Region 1-5A championship.

A victory against Greenwood at Greenwood this Thursday would clinch the title for the Raiders (19-12 overall, 6-0 region). The match is set to begin at 6 p.m.

The Raiders continued their momentum with four victories over the weekend with four victories at Greenville High’s Red Raider Rumble.

In Thursday’s wins against T.L. Hanna (39-36) and Westside (45-30), Robert Lawson clinched the team victory over Hanna with a 7-4 decision over Trajan Carroll.

“The team is a group that is better collectively as a unit than they are as individuals,” said LDHS coach Rob Sheffield. “A true representation of the saying, ‘the sum is greater than the parts.’ Their perseverance and performance under pressure is exciting and a pleasure to watch.”

Greenwood edged LDHS 41-39 Saturday at the Red Raider Rumble, handing the Raiders their only loss at the tournament.

LDHS handily won its other four matches, beating Wade Hampton 48-32, Greenville 61-17, Ridge View 60-24 and Blue Ridge 48-33.