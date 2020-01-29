County council gets transfer station update

Laurens County Public Works Director Dale Satterfield presented the Laurens County Council with an update on the construction of a proposed solid waste transfer station.

According to Satterfield, a storm water pollution prevention permit has been approved by the state Department of Health and Environmental Control and the county is awaiting approval of a construction permit from SCDHEC.

Satterfield included construction plans for the station with a scale house. Council tabled a motion to seek bids from builders when plans for the station are approved by the administration, hoping to separate the bids for construction and preliminary site grading.

Council has approved funds for a $1.375 million transfer station, but rejected a plan in June for a design and build from a Gaffney-based contractor, saying the plans were not detailed enough.

The change of course resulted in a delay of several months on the project.

The need for a transfer station came about when a contract with a private firm ended on Jan. 1, 2019. The new transfer station is to be located at 202 Landfill Road in Laurens.

In other action Tuesday night council members:

Appointed T. Eston “Bud” Marchant to the county Disabilities and Special Needs Board.

Received a report from Veteran’s Affairs Officer Carey Bolt on his office and the progress of a veteran’s memorial proposed for the Historic Laurens County Courthouse grounds.

Approved second reading of an ordinance giving the county the ability to recoup expenses for road damages caused by business and privately owned heavy trucks and machinery.