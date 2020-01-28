Dateline – Waterloo, South Carolina

Beryl L. Rumfelt, age 79, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the Hospice of Laurens County.

She was born in Greenville County, S.C., and was a daughter of the late Jones R. Lyda and Annie Mae Spoon Lyda.

Ms. Rumfelt is survived by her two children, Mark Rumfelt (Gail) and Donna Rumfelt (Ricky) both of Waterloo; her two granddaughters, Lauren Finley (Nicky) and Lindsey Randall (Joseph); and her two sisters, Carol Meyer and Susan Lyda.

In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her brother, Bruce Lyda.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton