Laurens, South Carolina

Martha “Isabell” Martin McGee, age 77, of 2353 Easy Road, and widow of William “Billy” McGee, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Hospice of Laurens County Hospice House.

Born in Blacksburg, S.C., she was a daughter of the late Ira and Mary Rowland Martin. Isabell retired from Clinton Mills and was of the Baptist faith. She loved her family and friends dearly and enjoyed spending every possible moment with them.

Surviving are her children, Tonie Campbell and husband Chris of Laurens, Tammy Polson and husband Ricky of Clinton, Sherry McGee of Clinton, and Sheila Wheeler of Laurens; brother, Calvin Martin and wife Penny of Clinton; sisters, June Burton of Mountville, and Barbara Pitts of Clinton; grandchildren, Taylor Campbell, Justin Campbell, Dakota Kellett, Ricky Polson, Jr, Matt Hatfield, Wendy Polson, Scottie Crain, and Amy Evans; and numerous loving great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. McGee was predeceased by her first husband, Robert Vernon “Rob” Kellett, Sr; her son, Robert “Vernon” Kellett, Jr; and her brother, Kenneth Martin.

The family will receive friends at her home on Monday, January 27, 2020, from 6:00 – 8:00 pm.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.

