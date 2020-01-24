Suspect arrested in Friday morning homicide

A 19-year-old Laurens man has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting of another Laurens man Friday morning at a Fleming Street residence.

Azacrion D. Jones, 19, was arrested around noon Friday, just hours after he allegedly shot and killed Kimori T. Godfrey, 21, of Laurens.

The Laurens Police Department was called to the scene at 8:26 a.m. Friday and found Godfrey dead, said Laurens Police Chief Chrissie Lattimore. The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) was also called to the scene.

A bond hearing for Jones is scheduled for Saturday morning.

Lattimore said the suspect was located and arrested with the help of the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

She also said investigators are attempting to find whether there is a connection between the shooting of Godfrey and another shooting on Walker Street in Laurens early Thursday morning that left another Laurens man, Rasham Walker, 32, dead.