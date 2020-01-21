PC’s Spangler signs contract extension

Presbyterian College Head Football Coach Tommy Spangler has signed a multi-year contract extension that will keep him with the Blue Hose through its beginnings in the Pioneer League in 2021.

“I am excited about the opportunity to continue to build on our program here at Presbyterian,” said Spangler. “I have seen a ton of progress by the team over the last few years and am encouraged by what we are building, as well as by the support we have here on campus.”

Spangler just completed his seventh season in his second stint at PC, and his 17th season overall, after serving as an assistant coach and defensive coordinator from 1997-2000, and head coach from 2001-2006.

“Everyone here at PC appreciates his leadership of our football program,” said PC President Bob Staton. “He understands what it means to be a Blue Hose and instills that belief into his players. We are excited that he will continue to lead the team for several years to come.”

Spangler guided PC to its only winning season since 2007 with a 6-5 record in 2014 and will now lead the Blue Hose into the non-scholarship Pioneer League.

“I am encouraged with the direction of our football program under Coach Spangler and his staff,” said PC Athletic Director Rob Acunto. “Winning two of the last three games to conclude the 2019 season exemplifies the never-quit culture Tommy has established, and we must ensure the continuity of that effort as we look ahead to Pioneer League Football competition beginning fall 2021 and beyond. Our commitment to Coach Spangler should also demonstrate to prospective student-athletes the long-term commitment PC has toward his principled leadership of our football program.”

Spangler has spent over three decades as a full-time coach on the college football sideline, while spending time with Georgia Southern, PC and Louisiana Tech.

Williamson set to debut

Upstate native Zion Williamson is expected to make his NBA debut tonight. Williamson, who starred at Spartanburg Day School and for one season at Duke, was the first overall pick of the 2019 NBA draft by the New Orleans Pelicans. The Pelicans host the San Antonio Spurs at 9:30 p.m. in a game to be aired on ESPN.

Williamson underwent knee surgery during the preseason. Before the meniscus surgery, Williamson averaged 23.3 points per game in the NBA preseason.

PC, Upstate hoops on ESPNU

ESPNU will feature the USC Upstate at Presbyterian College men’s basketball contest scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 30 as its second Big South Wildcard broadcast of the 2019-20 season, the Big South Conference announced this past week.

Game time will be 7 p.m. at PC’s Templeton Center.

It will be the first appearance for both programs on the Big South’s annual national TV package on ESPNU. PC is off to a 4-1 start in the Big South under first-year head coach Quinton Ferrell, a former Blue Host point guard. PC is led by Cory Hightower, who is averaging 12.1 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.

USC Upstate (7-11, 2-3) is led by Everette Hammond in scoring at 14.4 points per game.

The Blue Hose swept the season series in 2018-19, and is 15-13 all-time against Upstate.