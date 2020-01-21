Enoree man facing multiple charges

An Enoree man is facing an array of charges after being arrested Friday by the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas Edward Whitehead, Jr., 46, of Enoree remained in the Johnson Detention Center Tuesday on drug, stolen property and firearms charges.

The LCSO was part of an inter-agency investigation that included the activation of the Laurens County SWAT team, which includes officers from law enforcement agencies across the county, as a precautionary measure.

Whitehead is charged with two counts of distribution of meth, possession of a stolen pistol, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent crime and receiving stolen goods.

According to reports, Whitehead was discovered with several firearms on Community Center Road in Enoree, including a handgun reported stolen by the Hartsville Police Department. Other allegedly stolen property included a dirt bike reported stolen in Spartanburg.

Bond was set for Whitehead at $65,000.

LCSO seeking suspect in Gray Court

Investigators from the LCSO are seeking a suspect who attempted to enter a home and then attempted an armed robbery in Gray Court Sunday night.

The suspect was wearing a black hoodie and a white cloth mask on his face. He was described as approximately 6-feet tall.

According to the LCSO, the suspect attempted to gain entry into a home in Gray Court around 8 p.m. Sunday, but the resident denied him entry and called 911. The suspect then fled. An extra patrol was dispatched to the area.

About an hour later, the suspect walked into another home and presented a firearm. The resident also presented a firearm and the suspect fled once again.

The investigation into the incidents is ongoing. Anyone with information can report it anonymously through CrimeStoppers and 864-68-CRIME or supply it by calling the LCSO at 864-984-2523.