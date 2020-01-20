George L. Bryan, Sr.

Gray Court, South Carolina

George L. Bryan, age 78, of Gray Court, passed on to be with his Heavenly Father , surrounded by his wife and children in his home on Monday, January 20, 2020.

George used his degrees earned at NC Technical College in machine technologies and mathematics in a long-lasting career at Dow Chemicals until his retirement.

Born in Greenwood, George was predeceased by his mother, Eulie Mae Payne, father, Gordon Payne, and father, George Logue Bryan, whom passed away prior to his birth. He was also predeceased by his beloved mother-in-law and father-in-law, Margaret and Alger “Buddy” Smart, his sister, Mary Helen Able, and his adored grandson, Christopher Barber.

He will be waiting in heaven for his wife of 57 years, Betty Bryan, and his children, George L. “Bubba” Bryan, Jr. (Lea), Debra Jefferson (Gene), Katherine Gilmer, Sharon Barber (Micah), and Fran Bryan (Jason); brothers, Richard Payne and Preston Payne; his dearly loved aunt, Helen Bryan; thirteen grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and so many more family and friends. This world’s loss is Heaven’s gain. May all the angels rejoice!

Visitation will be held at The Kennedy Mortuary from 5:00-7:00 pm on Friday, January 24, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. K.J. Shorter with burial to follow in Little Stevens Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Edgefield, SC.

The family will be at the residence.

