Dateline – Gray Court, South Carolina

Constance (“Connie”) Theone Hellen Patterson was born on November 4, 1944, and passed away on January 19, 2020.

Connie was born in Denver, Colorado, and lived there until 1988. During these years, she was an avid snow skier, horse enthusiast, Porsche car racer, and scuba diver. She loved life and its adventures!

She graduated from East High School, Denver, and attended the University of Colorado. She was the owner of Manning-Dobel Employment Agency for several years of her career, and then was elected Mayor of Glendale, Colorado, in 1884 until 1888.

She moved to Gray Court, South Carolina, with her husband, Bill Patterson, and they began a business, “Carovend”, which furnished machines throughout the southeast that held bubble gum and candy.

She is predeceased by her husband, Bill Patterson (Gray Court, SC), her parents, Joan G. and Theodore George Hellen, and her brother George T. Hellen (all of whom were residents of Denver, CO).

She is survived by two sisters, Marlyn Hellen, and Cynthia Hellen Webb (husband W. Gene Webb), a brother, Ted Hellen, and six nephews. All of her relatives live in Denver, Colorado.

A graveside service for Connie and her husband Bill (who died five weeks before Connie) will be held at Friendship Baptist Church in Gray Court, South Carolina, on Friday, January 31, at 4:00 pm.