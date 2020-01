Laurens CPW electric customers in the Lynn Avenue, Spring Street, Hillcrest Drive, Laurens Glen and Watts Mill areas will experience a brief outage at approximately 11:30 this morning.

The reason for the outage is a mechanical issue with a piece of equipment at the Caroline Street Substation. If all goes according to plan, the outage should last no more than 5-10 minutes. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.