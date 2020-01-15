Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

Patti Wootton was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. On January 15, 2020 she stepped into her eternal rest with Jesus. She died in a car accident not far from her home.

She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church in Laurens, SC, and a world traveler, having been to almost every continent multiple times. She retired from a long, distinguished career in Nursing, including Director of Surgical Services and Operating Rooms in Mississippi, Virginia, and South Carolina hospitals. She enjoyed sewing and creating beautiful clothing and gifts for her loved ones. She loved her family dearly and was an amazing caretaker, caring for both of her parents for many years until they passed. Her love for Jesus and for others was evident to all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Bob, and her parents, Mildred and Howard Black. She is survived by her children, Robert Lee Wootton II and Carrie Elizabeth Wootton Bernstein, their spouses, Robin Wootton and David Bernstein, grandkids Abi, Nate, Naomi, Micah, Miriam, and Noa, and brother, Elliott Black. There are many friends who have been incredibly supportive and caring throughout her life, particularly from her church family and her travel partner of many years, Sandi Habegger.

A celebration of her life will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Laurens on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 11:00. In early summer an interment ceremony for the family will take place at Arlington National Cemetery where she will be reunited with her husband.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Laurens