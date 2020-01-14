Small scale power outage required by CPW, Duke Energy, Tuesday afternoon

Laurens Commission of Public Works has cut electric power for a couple of hours near Lakeview and Lynn Ave. Tuesday afternoon (today) as it assists Duke Energy with an issue regarding a Church Street utility pole.

CPW crews assisted Duke Energy Monday night and again Tuesday morning when a Duke Energy utility pole on Church Street caught fire, and now the pole is being replaced by Duke Energy on Tuesday.

On Tuesday afternoon CPW General Manager John Young announced that power will have to be cut this afternoon between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. in the Lynn Ave. and Lakewood Dr. area of Laurens. The electrical tam actually cut power earlier than that, and by 2:30 p.m. power was already down for the specified area.

Young’s announcement follows:

“An issue with the Duke Energy power pole will necessitate an outage this afternoon for Laurens CPW customers. The Duke pole and line in question is above a Laurens CPW line on Church Street north of Fullbright Road. Laurens CPW Electric Division Superintendent Robby Howard chose to error on the side of caution for Duke employees and his line workers. The outage will affect about 75 customers in the Lynn Ave and Lakeview Drive area for about 2 hours. We appreciate your patience as we work through this issue.”