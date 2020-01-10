Hickory Tavern, South Carolina

Mildred Inez Bolt, age 86, of 2313 Bolt Road, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020, at Laurens County Hospital.

Born in Laurens County, she was a daughter of the late J.L. and Clara Inez Knight Bolt. Mildred retired from Kemet Electronics after 22 years of service and then served in her community at Hickory Tavern School for 8 years. She was an active member of Rabun Creek Baptist Church.

Surviving are her brother, James D. Bolt of Hickory Tavern; sisters, Margaret Bolt Banks of Hickory Tavern, Dora Bolt Davis of Piedmont, and Martha Bolt of Hickory Tavern; numerous loving nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews; and her special friend, David Theodore Williamson of Hickory Tavern.

In addition to her parents, Mildred was predeceased by four sisters, Frances B. Lanford Rigsby, Jessie Mae B. Bagwell, Geneva B. Busby, and Betty B. Bagwell; one nephew, two nieces, and one great-niece.

Visitation will be held from 2:00-3:00 pm on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Rabun Creek Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow in the church at 3:00 pm on Sunday, conducted by Rev. Jayson Payne and Dr. Clarence Adkins. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Rabun Creek Baptist Church Building Upkeep Fund or to Rabun Creek Baptist Church Cemetery Upkeep Fund, 17045 Highway 101 South, Gray Court, SC 29645.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.