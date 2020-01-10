Dateline – Waterloo, South Carolina

Donald “Yank” Woodard, age 58, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020, at Self Regional Medical Center.

He was born in Trumansburg, NY, and was a son of James F. Woodard of Asheboro, NC, and the late Lucy Ann George and Robert S. George of Clinton. Mr. Woodard worked for Omni Source as a heavy equipment operator. He enjoyed dirt track racing and raced with Mule Train 47. His joy was spending time with his grandchildren, fishing and drag boat racing.

Mr. Woodard was survived by his daughter, Kellie Tucker (Cameron) of Clinton; his sons, Joshua Moore of Waterloo and Alex Woodard of Enoree; his step-son, Jaylin Wyatt of Enoree; his former wife and friend, Tammy “Red” Wyatt of Enoree; his brother James “Jimmy” Woodard (Tammy) of North Carolina; his sister, Becky Stansell of Clinton; and eight grandchildren.

He was predeceased by a sister, Sue Lynch.

The family will receive friends at Gray Funeral Home of Clinton on Saturday, January 18th, from 2 to 3 PM. A memorial service will be planned for a later date.

