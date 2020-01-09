Clinton rewards Christmas spirit
Clinton City Council named winners Monday night for its
Spirit of Christmas contests, which included awards for parade winners and for business and residential Christmas light displays.
Parade winners included Bellview Baptist for non-profits, Deerfield Farm for commercial, Clinton High School Cheerleaders for educational, CHS Jr. ROTC for performance and CHS chapter of FFA was the overall winner.
Clinton employees Tyrone Goggins, Lacresha Dowdy, Ashley Rochester (not pictured) and Isaac Newton received awards for their volunteer participation in all the city’s Christmas events. Newton is typically not seen because he’s wearing the Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer costume.
City council members from each ward gave Spirit of Christmas awards for Christmas light displays.
Winners included Cuong Nguyen, ward 1; Wayne Hairston, ward 2; Charlotte Coleman, ward 3; James Hatfield, ward 4; Jimmy Heaton, ward 5; and Cindy Ivey, ward 6. The Business lights display winner was Emily Bailey. Residential Christmas Spirit of Christmas winners receive a $25 credit for their next electric bill, and the commercial winner receives a $50 credit on the next month’s electric bill. Council addressed the possibility of increasing those amounts as an incentive for more residents and businesses to participate in the Christmas Lights Spirit of Christmas competition.
