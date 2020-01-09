Clinton rewards Christmas spirit

Clinton City Council named winners Monday night for its

Spirit of Christmas contests, which included awards for parade winners and for business and residential Christmas light displays.

Parade winners included Bellview Baptist for non-profits, Deerfield Farm for commercial, Clinton High School Cheerleaders for educational, CHS Jr. ROTC for performance and CHS chapter of FFA was the overall winner.

Clinton employees Tyrone Goggins, Lacresha Dowdy, Ashley Rochester (not pictured) and Isaac Newton received awards for their volunteer participation in all the city’s Christmas events. Newton is typically not seen because he’s wearing the Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer costume.