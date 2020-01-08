Laurens, South Carolina

Robert Ezell “Bobby” Gregory, age 78, of Laurens, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at NHC of Laurens.

Born in Laurens, he was the son of the late Charles M. and Mildred Garrett Gregory. A member of Wayside Baptist Church, he was retired from Torrington and was member of Rossie Walker Masonic Lodge #354.

Mr. Gregory is survived by: his daughter, Sharon S. Gregory of Columbia and a brother, Chuck Gregory of Greenville.

In addition to his parents, Bobby was predeceased by a brother, William D. “Billy” Gregory.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, January 10, 2020, at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary from 6:00 -8:00 pm on Thursday, January 9, 2020.

