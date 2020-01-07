Curtis Melvin Moore Jr. passed away unexpectedly at his home on January 7, 2020.

Curtis leaves behind his very caring and loving mother of the home.

He was predeceased by his father Curtis Melvin Moore Sr, his brother Carl Lamar Moore, and his maternal grandparents Arthur and Maggie Brown.

He is survived by his children, Michael Moore and Maggie Moore, a sister Susan Epps (Randy), a nephew Brandon Moore, numerous family and friends.

Family is at the home of his sister Susan Epps.

No services are planned at this time.

He will always be remembered in our hearts. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Laurens County at 1304 Springdale Drive, Clinton, SC 29325