JDC inmate found dead identified by coroner’s office

An inmate at the Johnson Detention Center found dead in his cell early Friday morning was identified Monday by the Laurens County Coroner’s Office.

The inmate was identified as Aaron Hewitt, 42, of Simpsonville. He was arrested on Oct. 30 and charged with killing his ex-girlfriend, Aqua Barksdale, 29, of Fountain Inn. Hewitt was being held in the Johnson Detention Center without bond.

According to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, Hewitt’s body was discovered around 5 a.m. Friday in his cell. The cause of death has not been released.

The matter was turned over to SLED for investigation. An email to SLED officials seeking further information Monday morning was not immediately returned.