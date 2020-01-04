Dateline – Clinton, South Carolina

James H. “Jim” Daniels, III, age 92, of 246 Mixon Drive, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Hospice House of Laurens County.

He was born in Des Moines, IA and was a son of the late James Harrison Daniels, Jr. and Kathryn Kacur Daniels. He was a veteran of the US Army and served his country during the Korean War, he was the owner and operator of Jim Daniels Chevrolet and later owned Antiques on Main. Jim was a very active member of the Clinton Church of Christ for 41 years and served as Lt. Governor of the Carolina’s Kiwanis International and also as Past President of the Clinton Kiwanis Club, he was also a volunteer at the Hospice of Laurens County Hospice House and Hospice Store.

Mr. Daniels is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Rorie Daniels of the home; his three daughters, Janet Needham (Aaron) of Kernersville, NC, Ann Watson (Marty) of Mt Pleasant, SC, and Lisa Shell (Brad) of Kernersville, NC; and his five grandchildren, Samantha Smoak, Ashlyn Lisk, Austin Shell, Victoria Watson, and Christopher Shell.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 12:00 PM at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Clinton with burial at Pinelawn Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Church of Christ of Clinton, 603 N. Broad St., Clinton, SC 29325 or Hospice of Laurens County, P.O. Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton