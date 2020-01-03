Laurens, South Carolina

Nannie Glymph Roberts, 97, of Fairview Road and widow of Frank Harley Roberts, Sr., passed away Friday, January 3, 2020, at NHC of Laurens on what would have been her parents’ 100th wedding anniversary.

Born in Newberry, SC she was a daughter of the late Dewey and Ollie Mae DeHines Glymph. Mrs. Roberts was a member of First United Methodist Church and retired after 30 years from Laurens Glass, Inc.

She is survived by: children, Barbara Brown of Laurens, Judy Lewis of Abbeville, and Frank Roberts, Jr. (Shelva) of Laurens; grandchildren, Darren Lewis (Natali) of Abbeville, Kelly Hillmann (Randy) of Laurens, Julie Lewis of Abbeville, Angie Broome (Stanley) of Abbeville, Chris Roberts (Holly) of Laurens, Brandon Roberts (Merial) of Laurens, and Neil Roberts (Danielle) of Laurens; great grandchildren, Gabriel Hillmann of Laurens, Christian Lewis (Anna Grace) of Abbeville, Jordan Broome of Abbeville, Hana Grace Lewis of Abbeville, Sydney Broome of Abbeville, Jordan Roberts of Laurens, Braelyn Roberts of Laurens, Aubree Roberts of Laurens, and Adalyn Roberts of Laurens; great-great grandson, Campbell Lewis of Abbeville; siblings, Reba Goldsmith of Greenville, Mack Glymph (Norma) of Union, and Olin Glymph (Barbara) of Newberry; and sister-in-law, Martha Glymph of Chapin.

She was predeceased by: sons-in-law, Thad Brown and Campbell Lewis, and a brother, Grady Glymph.

A graveside service will be held 3:00 p.m. Monday, January 6, 2020, at Forest Lawn Cemetery conducted by Rev. Alice MacKeil. The family will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the graveside.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.

The family would like to thank all of the staff of NHC for their loving care of Mrs. Roberts.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.