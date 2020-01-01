Laurens, South Carolina

Paul Grayson Thomas, Sr., age 92, of 2810 Stagecoach Road, and husband of the late Betty Baber Thomas, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at his home.

Born in Laurens, he was the son of the late Paul Willie and Edna Putnam Thomas. A U.S. Army World War II Veteran, Mr. Thomas retired from Laurens Glass Plant and continued working with his son, Allen at Morning Glory Landscaping. Paul was a dedicated and loving husband, father, and grandfather. No matter the day, he was always the same man.

Surviving are his children: Debbie Thomas of Greer, Grayson Thomas (Laurie) of Greer, Allen Thomas (Nancy) of Laurens, and Chris Thomas (Jill) of Williamston; grandchildren, Charles, Gray, Catherine, Ben, Kyle Clark, Caleb; devoted family friend, Brenda Yoder; and a beloved dog Molly.

In addition to his wife and parents he was predeceased by his sister, Mary Jean Williams.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm, on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at First Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Rickey Letson, Rev. Phil Hall, and Dr. Bev T. Kennedy, Jr.

A private burial will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery,

The family will be at the home and will receive friends at the church immediately following the memorial service.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to, Marian Nee, Regina Smith, Dianne Lawrence, Robin Baber, Kim Allen, Marie Morton, and all of the staff at FirstLight Home Health Care for their love and care to Mr. Thomas.

Memorials may be to First Baptist Church Mission Fund, 300 West Main Street, Laurens, SC 29360.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.