Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

Billy “Red” Eubanks, age 63 of 408 Apple Orchard Road passed away Monday, December 30, 2019.

He was born in Laurens, SC and was a son of the late Billy P. and Lois Vick Eubanks.

Red worked as a 4-Wheeler and ATV mechanic, he was known as the “4–Wheeler Doctor”. He was a heavy machine operator and great race car driver for U-Baby Racing. He was a mentor to all and known to many but loved by more.

He is survived by his wife Doris Cobb Eubanks of the home; three sons, Jamie Bishop (Amy) of Hickory Tavern, Steven Eubanks (Becca) and B.J. Eubanks (Kayla) both of Laurens; brother, Mike Eubanks of Clinton; sisters, Kathy Shumpert of Mountville and Ann Eubanks of Laurens; grandchildren, Jace Bishop, Bennett Bishop, Grayson Eubanks, Wills Eubanks and Harper Eubanks; special nephew Allen Eubanks of Waterloo.

Graveside services will be conducted Saturday, January 4th, 2020 at Forest Lawn Cemetery at 2:00 PM. The family will receive friends at the Gray Funeral Home of Laurens prior to the service from 11:30 to 1:30 PM.

In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children Greenville, 950 West Faris Road Greenville, SC 29605.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Laurens