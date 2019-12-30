Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

Betty Rice Vaughan, age 93, she is the widow of Marshall Talmadge Vaughan, Sr., of 1540 Sandy Springs Road passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 at her home.

She was born in Clinton, SC and was a daughter of the late Irene Jordon Rice and Ernest James Rice, Sr.

Mrs. Vaughan was retired from Torrington Bearing Company, was a former employee of Laurens Mill and after her retirement worked at Martin’s Nursery in Gray Court. She was a member of St. James United Methodist Church. She was an avid traveler and member of many clubs, including the Red Hat Society, Birthday Club, A.D.Y. Club, M.A.C. and F.C.L.

She is survived by her son Marshal Vaughan Jr. (Linda) of Clinton; granddaughter, Angie Vaughan Trammell (Jimmy) of Laurens; her brother, Ernest James Rice, Jr. (Judy) of Crystal River, Florida; and her many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she is predeceased by her four brothers and three sisters.

Graveside services will be conducted Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in the Forest Lawn Cemetery of Laurens by the Rev. Chris Sullivan. The family will receive friends following the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.

The family will be at her home, 1540 Sandy Springs Road, Laurens, SC 29360.

Gray Funeral Home of Laurens