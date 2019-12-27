Dateline – Clinton, South Carolina

Danny M. Lawson, age 67, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 at his home.

He was born in Whitmire, SC, and was son of the late Bascom and Annie Mae Rhodes Lawson, He was the owner of K9 Kritters, Lawson Gun and Pawn, Lawson Outfitters, former police officer with Laurens County and Clinton Police Department, and former President of the NWTF.

Mr. Lawson is survived by his wife, Pam C. Lawson of the home; his son, Kyle Lawson (Kayla) of Clinton; his daughter, Leeann Neal (Brandon) of Pomaria, SC; his sister, Sandra Roller of Whitmire; his five grandchildren, Tresan Robertson, Samuel Edwards, Austin Edwards, Caydence Lawson, and Ryleigh Lawson; and his great-grandson, Rylin Robertson.

In addition to his parents he is predeceased by his brother, Ralph Lawson.

Funeral Services will be conducted Monday, December 30, 2019 at 3 PM at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel in Clinton. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 to 3 PM at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton