Laurens, South Carolina

Patrick Henry Turner, age 44, of Laurens, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born in Greenwood, he was a son of Elizabeth Burts Copeland and the late Terry Lynn Copeland. He was a caregiver of his father until his passing and recently of his mother, loved the outdoors, and a strong Trump Supporter. Patrick worked for many years in the restaurant and hospitality industry.

He had a passion for serving others any way he could.

Surviving in addition to his mother are his brother, Gregory Lynn Copeland of Laurens; numerous aunts and uncles; many cousins including Bella Strickland and Eli Strickland; and his special dog, Sadie.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, December 28, 2019, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Ben Rumph. The family will receive friends at the mortuary one hour prior to the service.

The family will be at the home.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105 or to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018.

