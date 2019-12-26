2 fatalities in county mar holiday week

The Christmas holiday in Laurens County was dampened by a pair of traffic fatalities.

The first occurred early Christmas morning on I-385 near the 22 mile marker in Fountain Inn.

According to the Laurens County Coroner’s Office, Mario Karice Suber, 29, was killed due to blunt force trauma in the single-vehicle crash just before 2:30 a.m.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Gary Miller said the 2003 GMC Yukon, which was carrying four passengers, went off the left side of the interstate, overturned and then rolled off the right side of the highway. The other three occupants of the vehicle were uninjured.

The second fatality occurred Thursday morning around 6:40 a.m. on Todd Quarter Road near Enchanted Oak Road in Waterloo.

According to the SCHP, a 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on Todd Quarter Road when the driver attempted to avoid a stalled vehicle and hit a pedestrian who was crossing the road in the northbound lane.

The name of the victim has not been released.