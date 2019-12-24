LDHS girls, CHS boys to play in holiday tourneys

The holiday week will not be a quiet one for two area prep basketball teams, as the Laurens girls and Clinton boys both take part in in-season tournaments this week.

Clinton’s boys start their appearance at the Chapin Christmas Tournament Thursday when they face North Charleston at 4:30 p.m. Depending on the result of the game, Clinton will either face Batesburg or Dreher in a consolation game (3 p.m.) or semifinal game (6 p.m.), with both games slated for Friday.

On the final day of the tournament, Saturday, Clinton will face either one of four teams – Fort Mill, Columbia, Pelion, or Chapin. The start time for Saturday’s game is to be determined, and is based on what round of the tournament Clinton is playing in.

Laurens’ girls, meanwhile, will be back on their home court both Friday and Saturday as they host the Raider Rumble. The first game on Friday will feature Union County against Southside at 6 p.m., with Laurens playing Pendleton at approximately 8 p.m.

On Saturday the two defeated teams will meet in the consolation round at 3 p.m., with the two winners playing in the championship game at 4:30 p.m.

Stay with The Laurens County Advertiser through the holiday weekend for results from each tournament.

COLLEGE: Presbyterian’s basketball teams will both be in action with single games this weekend.

PC’s women will open Big South play Saturday afternoon when they visit UNC Asheville, starting at 2 p.m. The men’s team will be at the Templeton Center Sunday afternoon, starting at 2 p.m., when the Blue Hose host Kentucky Christian.