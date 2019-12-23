Greenwood, South Carolina

Dorothy Pressley Hampton of 447 Grace St., Apt. E, Greenwood, SC and formerly of Woodbluff Rd., Laurens, SC entered into eternal rest on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Born in Branchville, SC, September 24, 1922, she was the daughter of the late William Warren Pressley and Lessie Mildred Taylor Pressley. For the last fifty years, Mrs. Hampton was a member of Laurens First Baptist Church, the Bible Book Class, and the Senior C.W.A.’s. She was a homemaker who enjoyed traveling very much.

Surviving are her children: daughter Gail H. Purkerson and husband Bob of Greenville, SC, daughter Gloria H. Walker of Fort Worth, TX, and son Terry Lynn Hampton and wife Susan of Charleston, SC. She had nine grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews including much-loved Jeanne Surratt.

She was predeceased by: her husband of seventy years, George W. Hampton, Jr.; a son George “Tony” Warren Hampton; sisters, Katherine P. Wofford and Alice P. Kite. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Westview Memorial Park with Rick Hendricks officiating. The family will receive friends at the graveside immediately following the service.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 300 W. Main Street, Laurens, SC 29360 or to Hospice Care of South Carolina, 326 Montague Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646.

