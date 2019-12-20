Laurens, South Carolina

Nancy Kathryn “Kathy” Butler Howard, age 67, of 602 Crape Myrtle Road, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, December 20, 2019.

Born in Laurens, she was a daughter of the late William Herman and Leola Craine Butler. Kathy retired from Avery Denison and was previously employed with Mount Vernon Mills for many years. She was a life-long member of Centerpoint Wesleyan Church and attended Laurens Church of God; both of which she loved. Kathy was a devout Christian and loved to spend time with the “Young at Heart” group at Laurens Church of God.

Surviving are her children, Robert “Robby” Howard and wife Missy of Laurens and Kathryn “Joy” Taylor of Laurens; six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren which she loved very much. Also surviving are her siblings, John A. Butler and wife Velma of Liberty, and Rachel Butler Terry of Gray Court; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Kathy was predeceased by a brother, William E. “Bill” Butler.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Centerpoint Wesleyan Church with burial following in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 1:00 – 2:00 pm on Friday.

The family will be at the home of her son, 1424 Chestnut Street Extension, Laurens, SC 29360.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Centerpoint Wesleyan Church, 5595 Highway 49, Laurens, SC 29360.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.