Dateline-Laurens, South Carolina

Cecil L. Trammel, age 82, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at his home.

He was born in Spartanburg, SC and was a son of the late W. B. Pitts and Cora Mae Waddell Pitts.

Mr. Trammel was a retired employee of Laurens Glass and a former employee of Winn-Dixie. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of Lucus Ave Baptist Church.

Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Nancy Parsons Trammel; sons, David Trammel (Wanda) of Florence, Tim Trammel (Kim) of Tigerville; daughter, Lisa Smarzik (Robert) of Laurens; five grandchildren, Noah Trammel, Samantha Trammel, Nicholas Trammel, Olivia Shealy and Caleb Smarzik.

A graveside service will be held Friday, Dec. 20th at 2:00 P.M. at Westview Memorial Park by Rev. Michael Post. The family will greet friends following the service at the graveside.

Memorials may be made to Lucas Ave. Baptist Church, 101 Lucas Ave., Laurens, SC 29360.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Laurens