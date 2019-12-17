Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

Clyde “Skeeter” Kastner, age 81, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019.

Skeeter was a beloved Dad and Papa. A born again believer in Jesus Christ and member of Friendship Presbyterian Church of Hickory Tavern. Life-long Mason and Shriner.

Surviving are Susan Campbell and her family.

Graveside services will be held at Greenville Memorial Gardens on Saturday, December 21st, at 2 PM, followed by a Masonic Closing. Visitation will be held at Gray Funeral Home in Laurens on Friday, December 20th, from 6 to 8 PM.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Laurens County, P. O. Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.

