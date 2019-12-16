Dateline – Joanna, South Carolina

Paul Robert Mode, age 73 passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 at Martha Franks Baptist Retirement Center.

Mr. Mode was born in Rock Hill and was a son of the late Summie Mode and Reba Henson Mode.

He retired as Captain from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Department and was the last Charter Member of the Joanna Fire Department where he was a former Chief. He was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church of Joanna and a veteran of the South Carolina National Guard, as well as a past Cub Scout Master.

Mr. Mode is survived by his wife Pat Bright Mode; his son, Jason R. Mode (Shalina) of Clinton; and his two grandchildren, Camden and Kenson Mode.

In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his sister, Virginia Burns.

A Memorial Service will be conducted Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the Epworth United Methodist Church in Joanna. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:30 to 3:00 PM at the church.

In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to the Epworth United Methodist Church, 305 Magnolia St., Joanna, SC 29351.

The family will be at the home of his son, Jason Mode, 8236 Old Milton Road, Clinton, SC 29325.

