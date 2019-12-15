Dateline – Clinton, SC

Mardrie Scruggs Sprouse, age 95, widower of Ben T. Sprouse, Jr., passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the Self Regional Hospital in Greenwood.

She was born in Caroleen, NC and was the daughter of the late Roy Scruggs and Evelyn Scruggs.

Mama was a lifelong member of the Lydia Mill Church of God. If the doors were open, she was on the inside! Mama taught a Sunday School Class and knew the Bible well, having read it from cover to cover MANY, MANY times. Reading her Bible was one of her main activities after she became too weak to get out and shop with Sheila Calvert and her daughter-In-law, Ronda Sprouse. She also enjoyed doing Word Search Books and watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy – usually with her good neighbor, Tommie Ruth Nelson. When she was able to get out on her own, she and Mary Howell would hit the road for shopping, dining, and occasionally stopping on the side of the road to pick Polk Salad – they were the “Polk Salad Grannies”. After Mama wore little Mary out, Sandra Culbertson would take her some.

Mama loved to talk and laugh. She would begin telling a story and then laugh so hard you couldn’t understand what she was saying but couldn’t help laughing along with her!

Mama worked at the Hallmark Shirt Plant for many years, along with her good friends, Catherine Whitmore and Agnes Kitchens. The Kitchen family lived across the street from us at Lydia – we were lifelong friends and considered them as family too.

Mama went to work at Torrington in 1962 and retired in 1987. She stayed home for a while and helped take care of our son, Shawn. For the last four months of her life, Shawn stayed with her during the day and helped take care of her. We also had Sheila, Tommie Ruth, and Sharon Anderson who helped us take care of her at night. Thank you all.

Mama had to quit school as a little girl after her Daddy died. She went to night classes and got her GED several years after she retired from Torrington. After a year at home, she went to work at Presbyterian College as one of the “Blue Ladies.” She loved that and all the people. She HAD to retire at age 89 after dropping a pair of pinking scissors on her foot. She didn’t mind work and kept a spotless home till the day she went home!

Hospice of Clinton helped us keep Mama in her apartment for her last two years. We do thank all the Aides, Nurses, Social Workers, and Chaplains for their care and respect they provided.

If we left out anyone, it wasn’t intentional because Mama knew and loved so many who were so kind and loving to her. She will be missed by all.

Mrs. Sprouse is survived by her three sons, Gary R. Sprouse, Dennis Sprouse, and Bennie L. Sprouse (Ronda); 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and her parents she is predecease by her daughter, Nyoka Sprouse Lewis, her sister, Jean Fowler, and her grandson Michael Sprouse.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 2 PM at the Lydia Mill Church of God with interment to take place at Rosemont Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12 to 2 PM at the church prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Lydia Mill Church of God Building Fund or to the Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.

The family will be at the home of her son, Bennie Sprouse, 97 Wildwood Street, Clinton, SC 29325.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton