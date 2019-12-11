Dateline – Clinton, South Carolina

Martha W. Nelson, age 89, of 721 Calvert Ave, passed away December 11, 2019 at the National Health Care of Clinton.

Mrs. Nelson was born in Spartanburg and was a daughter of the late James Y. Wallace and Mary Crews Wallace both originally of Laurens.

She was a 1951 graduate of Converse College and Spartanburg High School Class of 1947. She was a member of the Broad Street United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her husband Joe B. Nelson, Sr.; her sons, Joe B. Nelson, Jr.

(Aurelia) of Boise, ID and Christopher M. Nelson (Brantley) of Clinton; her six grandchildren; Sam Nelson of Tuscaloosa, AL, Sydney Nelson of Clemson, Michaela Nelson, Matthew Nelson, Hannah Nelson, and Nicholas Nelson all of Clinton.

In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her siblings, James Y. Wallace Jr., Elizabeth W. Ritchie, Mary W. Macomson, Alma W. McRae, Frances W. Metz, Edna W. Martin, Sarah W. Kendrick, Carolyn W. Kreuzer, Barbara W. Tabbot, and her twin sister, Margery W. Poteat.

Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 2:30 PM at Broad Street United Methodist Church in Clinton. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the church from 1:30 to 2:30 PM in Hodges Hall. Interment will take place Monday, December 16, 2019 at 10 AM at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Spartanburg.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton