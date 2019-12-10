Waterloo, South Carolina

John Alvin Jennings, age 65, of 94 Ivey Bluff Road and husband of the late Betty Noel Jennings, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at his home.

Born in Saluda, he was the son of the late Alvin and Mozelle Edwards Jennings. John was a man who worked hard and loved his family dearly.

Surviving are his children: John Mark Jennings of Greenwood and Jamie Noel Jennings of Waterloo; and a sister, Rosa Reaves and husband Philip of Waterloo.

Memorial services will be held at 5:00 pm on Friday, December 13, 2019, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel.

The family will be at the residence and will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel immediately following the service.

