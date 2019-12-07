Dateline-Clinton, South Carolina

Loewana Merrill, age 76 of 107 Blalock St. and widow of Peter R. Merrill, passed away Saturday, Dec. 7th 2019 at her home.

She was born in Blue Ridge, GA and was a daughter of the late Fred James Rice and Girtha Patterson Rice Marshall.

Lou retired from Carolina Beautiful after 40 years of service, she attended the Assembly of God Church of Clinton. Lou loved working in her garden and loved helping others in their horticultural and nursery needs.

Surviving are her sons, Russell Boyd Merrill (Becky Stansell) and Victor Alan Merrill (Erica) all of Clinton; grandchildren, Amber Deadwyler, Tori Merrill and great grandson, Ryder Deadwyler and her four legged daughter, Maggie.

In addition to her parents and husband she was predeceased by a son, Brian Keith Merrill, sisters, Lola Lowe, Anita Hill, Patsy Ellis and a grandson, Shane Merrill.

A memorial service will be conducted Tuesday, Dec. 10th at 11:00 A.M. at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Clinton. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Laurens County Humane Society, 973 Poplar St, Clinton, SC 29325.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton