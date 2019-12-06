Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

Virginia B. Ashmore, age 79, of 326 Brandwood Lane and widow of Clarence Monroe Ashmore, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019, at her home.

She was born in Williamsburg, SC and was a daughter of the late Nollie M. and Byrdette Cribb Bryant.

Mrs. Ashmore was survived by her sons, Kenny Ashmore (Samantha) of Laurens, Dustin Ashmore of Laurens, and Lonny Ashmore (Lisa) of Randleman, NC; her daughter, Alice Clayton of Hickory Tavern; her brother, Billy Bryant of Charleston; her sister, Margaret Walker of Charleston; twenty-seven grandchildren; forty-three great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; her fiancé, Joe Kelly; and her precious furry four-legged companion, Penny.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her sons, David Ashmore, Danny Ashmore, and Donny Ashmore; her daughter, Nancy Locklear; and a great-grandson, Gideon Howington.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at 12 PM at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel in Laurens. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11 AM to 12 PM at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Laurens