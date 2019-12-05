Dateline – Clinton, South Carolina

Mack Junior Craine, age 83, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the National Healthcare of Clinton.

He was born in Laurens and was the son of the late McDaniel Craine and Lula Mae Landers Craine.

Mr. Craine is survived by his children, Sandra Case of Greenwood, Arnold Shipp (Shai) of Clinton, Lester “Jack” Shipp (Angie) of Port Clinton, OH, Strawberry Shipp (Tatiana) of Port Clinton, OH, Katie Shipp Garland (Charlene) of Greenwood, and Holly Grogan of Simpsonville; his brothers, Fred Craine and Ed Craine both of Ware Shoals, Wayne Craine of Hodges, Joe Craine of Renno, and Ricky “Butch” Dale Craine of Laurens; his sisters, Minnie Sue Brown of Laurens, Katie Hawkins of Gray Court, and Jennie Hipps of Gold Hill, NC; twenty-seven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Craine was predeceased by his first wife, Shirley Etters Craine Shipp; his second wife, Jessie “June” Craine; his infant daughter, Theresa Lynn Craine; and his brothers, Bud and Billy Ray Craine.

Graveside services will be conducted Monday, December 9, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Rosemont Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday, December 9, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at the Gray Funeral Home of Clinton.

The family will be at the home of Irene Nelson, 132 Gray Barn Road, Laurens, SC 29360.

