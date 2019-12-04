Things to do, places to give to this Christmas

Laurens County, S.C. – Small Business Saturday followed Black Friday and gave Laurens County residents many opportunities to shop and support local business this past weekend. There will be more local shopping specials and much more Christmas magic in coming days as the county celebrates the Yuletide season. And all month long, Woodbridge Senior Living of Clinton, (formerly Bailey Manor) is hosting the Festival of Trees, which is open for viewing from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. And Laurens Lights on Little River Walkway begins this week as well.

Of course, some of that Christmas magic can best come through giving to others, so below is a list of activities to enjoy this week and throughout the season, as well as support organizations that can pass on your donations for many worthy causes.

Thursday, Dec. 5, and Friday, Dec. 6, Main Street Clinton:

5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mingle and Jingle, Clinton businesses, ID required

6 p.m. Clinton Tree Lighting ceremony, Eastside Elem. Choir/Heritage Fellowship

6-10 p.m. Tree Lighting, Santa at Jitters Cafe, Carriage Rides, Vendors at The Hub

Friday, Dec. 6 Main Street Laurens/Laurens Family Y:

VIP visit with Santa, ticketed, 4-6 p.m.

6 p.m. Tree Lighting East Main and N. Harper, District 55 GT elementary choir

6 p.m. to 9 – Historic Square filled with Santa’s Stations: Roast Marshmallows, Letters to Santa, Ornament Crafts, Reindeer food

6 p.m. Beginning of Laurens Lights, West Main, Farley, South Harper neighborhood trees

Saturday, Dec. 7 Countywide:

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free Holiday Craft Fair at Woodbridge, Clinton

10 a.m. Clinton Parade

1 p.m. Whitten Center Parade

2 p.m. Gray Court Parade

5 p.m. Laurens Parade

7 P.M. Christmas at PC Concert

Sunday, Dec. 8

3 p.m. Christmas at PC Concert

Now through Christmas: Donate for Christmas Cheer

• Toys to Christmas in the City, Laurens Police Department