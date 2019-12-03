Duncan, South Carolina

Dorothy Ricks Crawford, 90, of Duncan and wife of the late Telford Boyce Crawford, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at her home.

Born in Lavonia, GA, she was the daughter of the late Luther and Florence Risner Ricks. Mrs. Crawford was previously employed with Riegal Textiles and retired from Estes Plant in Piedmont. She was a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church and loved gardening and flowers.

Mrs. Crawford is survived by: a son John Robert Crawford (Kelly) of Greenwood; sisters, Bobby Mahon of Gray Court and Frances Buffington of Canon, GA; grandchildren, Sue Ellen Bowie (Jacob) of Duncan, Christy Gambrell (Rafe) of Ware Shoals, and Nichole Crawford of Greenwood; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by: a daughter, Janice Tollison and a grandson, Kendall Fowler.

Funeral services will be held at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel, at 2:00 pm, Sunday, December 8, 2019, conducted by Dr. Marcus Bishop with burial in Poplar Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary on Sunday, one hour prior to the service.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.