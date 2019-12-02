Nichols dies after 37 years in coroner’s office

Laurens County Coroner F. G. “Nick” Nichols died Monday afternoon, county officials confirmed.

Nichols was in his 37th year as Laurens County coroner. He was elected to what proved to be his final term in 2016, fending off a challenge from William Weir by about 1,700 votes.

Nichols had suffered several medical setbacks over the past few years and had to have a foot amputated last year. Despite those setbacks, Nichols said he wanted to finish his latest term as coroner.

According to county officials, Nichols suffered a fall and was transported to the hospital where he passed away.

