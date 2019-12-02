Dateline: Clinton, South Carolina

F.G. “Nick” Nichols, 76, husband of Myra Bishop Nichols for 58 years, went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 2, 2019.

Mr. Nichols was born in Piedmont to the late Gordon Nichols and Frances Agnes King Nichols. He was formerly the owner and operator of Nichols Texaco and was a member of Clinton First Baptist Church. He was a graduate of Greenville Technical College. Nick worked with the Laurens County Coroner’s Office for 38 years, serving as the Laurens County Coroner for the last nineteen years and was a member of the South Carolina Coroner’s Association, which named him the Coroner of the Year in 2007. He was a member and past president of the Clinton Exchange Club and a board member of the South Carolina Association of County-wide Elected Officials. He was a recipient of the Sue Townsend Award.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are two sons, Nicky Nichols III and wife Rachel, and Art Nichols and wife Robin; two brothers, Terry Nichols and wife Debbie, and Jerry Nichols; five grandchildren, Morgan Fann and husband Ricky, Ann Webb and husband Cole, Hunter Nichols, Bailey Nichols, and Rylee Nichols; and two great-grandchildren.

Per Nick’s request, no services are planned.

Memorials may be made to the Laurens County Potters Field, 216 W. Main Street, Suite 114, Laurens, SC 29360.

