Dateline-Clinton, South Carolina

Betty Taylor Suddeth, age 93, widow of Broadus Noland Suddeth, Sr. passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 at her home.

She was born in Laurens and was a daughter of the late William Algie Taylor and Ola Hill Taylor.

Mrs. Suddeth was retired from Whitten Center with 28 years of service. She was a very active member of the First Baptist Church of Clinton where she was a member of the Faith Sunday School Class and the Watts-Moyd Circle. She was a member of the Henry Laurens D.A.R. She was known as the “Energizer Bunny” at the Prisma Heart Care where she faithfully worked out for over 25 years. Betty will be remembered as a true “Classic Southern Lady”, beautiful inside and out and full of grace.

She is survived by two daughters, Linda Suddeth Smith and husband, Larry of Columbia, Ann Suddeth Graydon and husband, Danny of Laurens; four grandsons, Corey Graydon and wife, Amber of Laurens, Bryson Graydon and wife Mallory of Laurens, Graham Suddeth of Davidson, NC, Mitch Graydon of Hickory Tavern; great grandchildren, Emmett and Roman Graydon; Justin, Erika, Sydney and Zane Graydon.

In addition to her parents and husband she was predeceased by her son, Broadus Noland Suddeth, Jr.; sisters, Frances Julien, Doris Young; brothers, Richard Taylor and Arthur Taylor.

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 12:00 noon at the First Baptist Church of Clinton with burial in Rosemont Cemetery.

The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall of the church prior to the service from 11:00 A.M. to 12 noon.

Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Clinton, 301 S. Broad St., Clinton, SC 29325 or Hospice of Laurens County, P.O. Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.

