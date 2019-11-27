PC football earns 3 All-Big South nods

Presbyterian College linebacker Colby Campbell was selected to the All-Big South first team, wide receiver Keith Pearson was tabbed for the second team, and long snapper Cooper Short was picked for the all-academic team, the conference announced Tuesday.

Campbell was selected for the second straight year to one of the all-conference team, while Short made the all-academic team for the first time. Pearson’s selection was the first of his collegiate career.

Campbell set a Big South single-season record for tackles in a season (150), had 10 games of at least 10 tackles (including each of the last six games), and led all linebackers in the conference with 16.5 tackles for loss – third-most for any defensive player in the Big South. His 9.0 sacks were a PC Division-I record.

Campbell recorded 20 tackles against Kennesaw State this year, setting the single-game record for PC since the Division-I transition. He was also the first player since Grant Beidel in 2017 to have three games of at least 15 tackles.

Pearson led PC with 777 receiving yards, second-most of any receiver in the program’s D-I history. He finished with a program D-I record 71 receptions and three touchdowns on the season. His 71 catches were tied for first in the conference. Pearson also passed 1,000 career receiving yards, becoming the seventh player in program history to reach that mark. He also became the eighth player in program history to have at least 100 career receptions.

Short was been the main long snapper on field goals and extra points this season. He is the first PC player to ever earn back-to-back All-Academic honors since Ugonna Akoh in 2014-15.

COLLEGE

Women’s basketball

Wofford 67, Presbyterian 60: At Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, the Terriers rallied from a seven-point halftime deficit to send the Blue Hose to .500 on the season (3-3).

Trinity Johnson led all scorers with 21 points for PC, and was the only player to reach double figures for the Blue Hose. Trionna Carter had seven points and 11 boards, while Jade Compton had five points and 10 boards.

Four Terriers scored in double figures, led by 19 points by Chole Wanink. Jamari McDavid posted a double-double with 16 points and 10 boards for the Terriers, who moved to 3-4 on the season.

Presbyterian visits Illinois Saturday.

PREPS

Basketball

Clinton girls 48, Palmetto 35: The Red Devils won their second straight game to open the season, capturing the Zaxby’s Shootout championship in the process.

Tinique Austin led the Red Devils with 17 points, while both De’Shanti Watts and Terriauna Bennett had eight points.

Clinton visits Brashier Middle College Monday.

Laurens boys 58, Broome 40: The Raiders won for the first time under new head coach Josh Chavis in the second game of the SCA Impact Sports Invitational in Spartanburg.

Dee Foster led Laurens with 29 points, 12 of those coming in the fourth quarter, to lead the Raiders (1-1), who were to play Wednesday afternoon in their final game of the event.