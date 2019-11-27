Dateline-Clinton, South Carolina

Lila Gooch Woodward, age 85, of 102 Davis St., and the widow of James Paul Woodward passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at her home.

She was born in Greenwood, SC and was the daughter of the late Willie and Rosa Lee Hembree Gooch.

Mrs. Woodward was a member of the New Beginnings Church of God of Prophecy.

Surviving are her son, Roger Dale Woodard of Clinton, a daughter, Teresa Holbert of Clinton, three grandchildren, six great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

In addition to her parents and husband she is predeceased by a son, James Michael Woodward and a brother, Willie H. Gooch.

Funeral service will be conducted Saturday, November 30th, at 3:00 P.M. at the New Beginnings Church of God of Prophecy with burial in Rosemont Cemetery, visitation will be prior to the service at the church from 2:00 to 3:00 P.M.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home Clinton