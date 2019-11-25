Dateline-Clinton, South Carolina

John McElroy Copeland, age 64 passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019 at his home.

He was born in Clinton and was a son of the late James McElroy Copeland, Jr. and Elizabeth Lee Deyton Copeland.

John proudly served his country in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1975. He earned three degrees from Piedmont Technical College and retired from Avery Dennison Clinton Plant. He was a member of the Duncan Creek Presbyterian Church.

Surviving are his wife, Donna Osborne Copeland; his children, Charles E. Clark, Jr. (Nicole), Kelley C. Chastain (Ricky), Christopher M. Clark (Terrie) ; his grandchildren, Shelby Chastain-Potts (Bryan). Jordan Clark (Justin), Morgan Clark (Paul), Tori Chastain (Vernon), Taylor Keefe (Zach), Ricky Chastain, Jr., Gracie Clark, Christian Eustace (Dorothy), Tanner Eustace, Jadie Eustace (Justin), and Lacey Clark; sister, Mary Gilliam, brothers, Jimmy Copeland and David Copeland (Jackie), and sister-in-law, Roxanne Copeland.

In addition to his parents he was predeceased by a brother, Tim Copeland and brother-in-law, Ernest Gilliam.

A memorial service with Military Honors to celebrate his life will be conducted graveside Tuesday, November 26th at 2:00 P.M. at the Duncan Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Duncan Creek Presbyterian Church, c/o Lance Taylor, 109 E. Centennial St., Clinton, SC 29325 or Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.

The family will be at the home of his daughter, Kelley Chastain, 198 Burts Rd., Clinton, SC 29325.

